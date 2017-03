Most of the drains in the city are blocked due to grasses not being cut and the pile of rubbish that is being carried down the drain by water. The drain opposite the Manu roundabout (inset) was an eye sore previously but the city authority had taken initiative to clear the grasses. The drain is still blocked causing water to be trapped. All sorts of rubbish are also piling up; which needs to be taken care of as soon as possible.

