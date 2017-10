A common sight you’ll see at many bus stop areas in Port Moresby where they are being used as car parks while buses look for other places to stop, causing unnecessary traffic congestions. Instead of buses stopping at the rightful designated areas, private vehicles and taxis are stopping there whilst buses look for other spots to stop.

Pictured are vehicles stopping at Tokarara bus stop along the newly-opened highway, Koura Way.

