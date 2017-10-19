The National Identity (NID) system was introduced two years ago but still lacks important machines and urgent support from authorities.

Pictured are people standing in a long queue waiting to be served without knowing what is happening inside.

Officers force people to stand outside for hours. The doors are locked. People hoping to be served can waiting for four to five hours.

There is only one camera and one fingerprint machine. This is not enough to meet the demands of an increasing population.

Authorities need to take proper action to address the concern.

