The rise in the number of vehicles in Madang is causing chaos on the road every morning. Vehicles driving into town between 7:30am and 9am queue between Handy Mart service station and Modilon hospital crossing for some time before going to town. Some drivers who are tired of waiting in the traffic decide to cut the line by driving along the side walk which is dangerous for pedestrians including school children walking to school every morning. Madang needs an alternate route to solve this problem.

