Mildas Market in Madang is a designated market in town operated by the Madang urban local level government.

It was fully furnished and fenced in 2015 for vendors to use when the new Madang town market was under construction.

What happened to the rest of the fence leaving the bare frame is a question to ask. Surrounding communities, vendors and market users need to take responsibility in looking after public facilities like this that serves their communities.

