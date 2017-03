Landslide at Bakofa in Yonki, Eastern Highlands, which caused traffic jam along that section of the highway still needs to be worked worked on. Two trucks transporting cargos were bogged in the mud facing each other yesterday and prevented vehicles traveling from the highlands to Madang and Morobe and those travelling to the Highlands could not pass through. Road users are questioning when authorities would fix the section of the highway. – Picture courtesy of Adam Yawing

