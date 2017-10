It is a concern from villagers living along the coastline of Port Moresby for the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) to look into the issue of plastic and other rubbish polluting their fishing grounds and marine habitats like mangroves, coral and beaches.

This picture was taken at Konebada island where plastic bags and other rubbish were seen hanging on mangrove branches along the beach and some even got stuck on the coral as well.

