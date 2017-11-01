“The Swimmer”, that stands as a proud memory of the 2015 Pacific Games hosted in Port Moresby, is now covered in graffiti.

Prior to the games, this sculpture, as well the others that were put up around the city, were vandalised in the same manner and prompted then Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko to put up a K10,000 reward for information about the vandals.

“The Swimmer” was among other statues in Port Moresby that were part of the 2015 Dress Up Campaign initiated by the National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop in a joint project between the NCD Commission and the Office of the Sports Minister in the lead up to the Pacific Games.

It’s time people take more pride and respect public property and the efforts the authorities are making to beautify our cities and towns.

