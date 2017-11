The over-head footpath at Eriku, in Lae, is piling up with rubbish and betel nut stains all over the footpath. Recently, youths residing around there did a clean-a-ton and beautification of public places in the area.

If betel nut spittle is the cause of it, then put up a designated place for the trade of betel nut.

City council please fix this.

