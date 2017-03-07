A 15-seater PMV bus owned by Sinasina man Kua Mogia crossing the deteriorating section of the Wara Tamba section of the Highlands Highway in Tabare area of Sinasina-Yongumul district, Chimbu. Simbu administrator Joe Kunda yesterday urged the Works Department to attend to this section of the highway. Kunda said if the road gave way, there was no other options to create a new road. He added that local contractor Kaiaworks Construction have been trying their best to do what they can to repair the road but constant mudslides had made things difficult.

