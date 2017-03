A metre deep pothole’s at Sausi along Ramu Highway in Madang province. The highway is a national road but nothing had been done to improve the deteriorating conditions of the highway. The potholes had been headache for truck and bus owners plus commuters using the highway. This section of the highway from Dumpu in Middle Ramu to Usino junction in Usino Bundi is a time consuming for every citizen’s using the road, even there is no safety guarantee for the road users.

