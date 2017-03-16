The overhead bridge at Hohola in Port Moresby is now a health hazard. Those who have used the bridge once have decided not to ever use it again because of the intoxicating smell of human urine as well as betel nut spittle and other forms of rubbish that they were greeted with. The darker spots at the base of the walls are apparently human urine and you can also see that the walls on the side are decorated with graffiti. It’s no wonder why pedestrians choose to risk their lives crossing the road rather than using the overhead bridge. By passers through Hohola would also agree that the overhead bridge has become a playground for children who are often seen sliding down the steps leading towards the ground.

Like this: Like Loading...