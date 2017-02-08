Drainage construction is still underway between Bisini Parade Road and the proposed Boroko Market in Port Moresby. According to the National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, the contract has been awarded to Kana Construction for its completion. “We are waiting for the Kana Construction to complete this project before the new proposed Boroko Market to be open to the public.” Kana Construction has not responded to The National for the official date of when the construction will be completed in order for the market to be open due to the managing director Roxen Undi being out of the country.

