The Madang-Lae Highway is completely impassible. PMV owners, trucking companies and private individuals traveling the portion of so-called “national highway” are paying huge price. A team from The National took a trip along the highway in this Land cruiser which normally takes 4 hours but it took our team almost 8 hours due to very bad road conditions. One of the worst hit areas is Asas and Koroba near Walium station in the Usino-Bundi electorate. When there is heavy rain and flooding, traffic comes to a stand still, which in turn, can hold back business in the Highlands provinces, Lae and Madang which use the vital road link transporting goods and services.

