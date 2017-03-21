The recent rain in Port Moresby is an indication of the continuous rainfall that is expected in the next four weeks. National Weather Service vice director Samuel Maiha said: “We are actually in a wet season but we will receive a bit more rainfall than we usually receive.” Thursday’s downpour caused the sewerage under the overhead bridge at Boroko to overflow (inset). Also, rubbish is not being properly disposed of in the bins provided and are instead being thrown under the bridge. This is a health and safety hazard and taints the image of one of the city’s largest bus stops. City authorities need to upgrade the city’s drainage system to avoid serious damage and also needs to assign guards to keep an eye on people neglecting to throw rubbish away properly.

