Traffic seemed to move at snail’s pace in Port Moresby’s Central Waigani. PMV’s were seen crossing from one lane to another (inset) and blocking other vehicles trying to pass through. It seems that PMV drivers are not patient enough to follow the traffic queue. The safety of passengers and other passing vehicles are at risk because of such reckless driving in the city. Responsible authorities need to take it into consideration to monitor every vehicle on the road to avoid road accidents and unnecessary traffic jams.

