Sections of the road between Wewak in East Sepik and Aitape in West Sepik. The

road serves people who

travel between the two Sepik provinces but has been deteriorating over the years making it almost impossible for vehicles to pass through. Though Government attention has been given to the major highways and roads in the country, such a road also serves as an important means of accessibility by the people in the respective areas, who very much depend on it.

