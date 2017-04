There is a lot of development taking place in Port Moresby’s Down Town and Ela Beach area. This includes the extension of the two lane road and the construction of the new Apec building. Pictured are overgrown grass and weeds growing along the fence in front of the town police station and near the bus stop. For the “heart of the city”, this scene is an eye sore. Responsible authority need to take action to compliment the good developments that are already in place in the area.

