Terrible condition of a government road known as the Raikos highway in Madang. A popular pmv on the route (inset) was bogged in a huge pothole recently. This pothole was temporarily patched by a company and youths in Erima and nearby villages also showed interest in helping with minor maintenance of the road. This road is a safety hazard as it is used by PMVs carrying passengers and even though it is nice to see the youth taking the initiative to help, responsible authorities should see that this road is repaired and maintained.

