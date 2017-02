Major highways including the Highlands Highway have deteriorated to the extent that they resemble dirt tracks in some sections. This section of the Lae-Madang Highway in Usino Bundi, Madang, is now a river bed and drivers might not be able to get through if this is not attended to. Junior Karl from Madang points to the stream running onto and along the washed out road surface which often becomes a nightmare for drivers when flooded.

