Eastern Highlands’ Kassam Top youths clearing up a section of the Highlands Highway that was covered by mud and debris following a landslip on Friday. Andrew Awo, a youth leader in the area, urged the government to engage unemployed youths living along the highway to help clear up debris during landslips. Awo said most times, the Works Department, police and contractors arrived well after landslips occur, so it would be helpful if youths could enter into some form of understanding with the government to clear up roads while waiting for authorities to arrive. He made this statement following several landslips recently along the highway.

