The new Dubuy road in the Goilala district of Central which will connect the district to the National Capital District via the Hiritano Highway. It has given road access for the time to Woitape and Guiari LLGs in the district. While the Tapini LLG of Goilala have road access, the people of Woitape and Guiari have access to the NCD by helicopter and small planes. The completed Dubuy road will be 60km long and link all three LLGs to NCD.

