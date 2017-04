Vendors seen littering the drain side outside the Waigani Market with cartons and plastics which is a health risk that the police want to address. On Wednesday, Waigani police issued a seven-day notice to illegal vendors selling around the main market, bus stops and surrounding areas to vacate the area. The notice was an order from the NCD and Central Commander to evict and clean up the affected areas from petty crimes and health risk in the city.

