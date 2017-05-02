As disgusting as this may be, this is a common sight around Gordon market and other bus stops in Port Moresby. Informal sector vendors with their betel nut and cigarettes on cartons right next to huge piles of rubbish, betel nut spittle and mud. City authorities should take care of this issue and clean up the market bus stop but it shouldn’t stop there. Residents should take it upon themselves not to litter and spit betel nut everywhere and vendors should also have a rubbish box next to their stands that they should dispose of when they are finished selling for the day. We shouldn’t always rely on the relevant authorities to clean up after us. Pick it up Moresby!

