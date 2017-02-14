Police have warned street vendors at Erima in the nation’s capital, not to sell any of their products under the fly-over bridge but they don’t seem to be listening. Being so close to the Jackson International Airport, the gateway of the country, Erima, in its current state, is an eye sore regardless of the multi-million kina new fly-over bridge. Seeing people selling betel nuts, cigarettes, cooked food and other items and the rubbish that piles up is sending a very bad image to our overseas visitors.

Like this: Like Loading...