Empty can collectors have discovered a fast way of smashing their cans. Instead of wasting long hours hammering the cans flat they let the running vehicles do the hard work for them. They only have to keep the cans on the right places for wheels to run over them and Madang can collectors make it their business to make vehicles run over their cans so that they earn from the sales of those cans. The cans in Madang cost K1.10 per kg and the more you collect and pack the more you earn.

