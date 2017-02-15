SPORTSMAN and woman have raised concerns about people gambling at public recreational park. The Butterflies Rugby Football League Club and other sporting clubs use the Apex Park for training sessions. Former Papua New Guinea Hunters and senior Butterflies player Atte Bina Wabo said that it was an eye sore to see people gambling in public parks and centres meant for recreational purposes. Wabo said he approached the gamblers (people) and told them that it was not right to gamble in public places and should take it away to.

Like this: Like Loading...