We’ve received numerous letters to the editor about development in Western, in particular Kiunga town. Writers have expressed disappointment and concern that despite all the resources and projects that have been initiated, there is still a lack of improvement in roads and other infrastructure in the town and province. Pictured is a pothole-riddled road in the heart of Kiunga. Hopefully the people of Kiunga and Western will see some positive changes after the elections when their new leaders are voted in.

