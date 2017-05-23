A section of the round-a-bout at Manu Autoport in the nation’s capital has become a mini bus-stop for commuters. PMVs’ servicing the Hohola and Tokarara route mainly stop here to collect passengers even though the main bus stop is about 5 meters away. Apart from being a traffic hazard, this is also a safety issue as commuters rush from the main bus stop to this area to hop onto a PMV. Can the proper authorities look into this? Pictured are school students and the working class citizens waiting for a PMV yesterday morning.

