Residents that use the Taurama barracks bus stop in the nation’s capital daily have to walk past and endure the smell of urine and the heaps rubbish heaps scattered along the footpath on their way to catch their PMVs. With betel nut vendors selling at the bus stop, this is not only an eyesore but a health risk as well. The respective authorities need to act and clean this up and residents need to start taking more pride in their city and stop littering and spitting betel nut.

