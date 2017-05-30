While the government boasts about improving the national economy and reasons for more borrowing,the state of this national feeder road is contradictory to their preaching. With a member of the ruling party as its open MP,one wonders why he has not contributed to improvements in service delivery as preached by current government. Visiting Central villages and crying about lack of services to that part of the country is only part of the problems facing the rural population … now please visit Menyamya District to see if you have really improved the country as proclaimed by you. Pictured is Watercress Pass on Aseki to Menyamya Highway

