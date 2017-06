During this election period, traffic authorities have repeatedly come out to remind and warn drivers about drinking and driving, speeding, overloading vehicles and overtaking at bends as well as other things. People must be careful when on the road and to adhere to these warnings as well as the traffic rules, especially during this time.

Pictured were two vehicles – a PMV and a campaign vehicle, that collided outside of Wabag, Enga, last week. Nine people were severely injured.

