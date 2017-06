Old timber, faded paint, rusty gutters, torn (or in some cases, completely ripped off) fly wire and missing louver blades, from the outside, it’s clear that the police station at Bereina, in Kairuku District, Central, has seen better days. Let’s hope that after the elections, the relevant Members of Parliament or the Government can renovate or build a new police station to serve the people of Bereina.

