On May 23, The National’s Eye Witness ran a picture (inset) of a section of the round-a-bout at Manu Auto-port in the nation’s capital that became a mini bus-stop for commuters. PMVs’ servicing the Hohola and Tokarara route used to mainly stop here to collect passengers which became a traffic hazard. A recent visit by The National back to the same site showed that traffic barriers had been placed around the isle to prevent vehicles from driving onto it. Thank you to our city authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...