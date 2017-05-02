Witness needed for murder case: Judge

By DEMAS TIEN

DEPUTY Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika has urged heads of the police force to produce a key witness to give evidence in a murder case against a businessman.

Sir Gibbs told Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Jim Andrews yesterday that the witness was still in New Ireland despite efforts from the Office of the Public Prosecutor informing the police to bring the witness to NCD to appear in court.

Sir Gibbs said the woman was the State’s main witness and must be present in court to give evidence.

Andrews assured the court and lawyers for the State that the witness would be available tomorrow in court.

The witness will give oral evidence in the trial against the owner of the Golden Valley Enterprise, Justin Parker.

The trial commenced yesterday in Waigani.

State prosecutor Helen Roalakona presented an indictment against Parker charging him with the murder of his aircraft engineer, Lapan Nason, on June 8, 2015.

Parker pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The State alleged that Parker went to Nason’s residence at Gorobe Street in Badili, NCD, in the early hours of June 6, 2015, and assaulted him.

Nason was unconscious as a result of the attack and taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital where he was in coma until he died two days later.

Roalakona said the witnesses included three medical officers from the hospital, a colleague of Nason and Nason’s daughter who was present at the time her father was assaulted.

The trial continues today.

Like this: Like Loading...