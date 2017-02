Illegal parking … Vehicles illegally parked along the ANZ Bank area, Konedobu that will be towed starting today. A K60 spot-fine by the Transport Authority will be issued to the vehicle owner and if he or she does not comply with it, the vehicle will be towed to the NCD Depot Station at Boroko and the owner will have pay a fineĀ of K500. Police will also be on the watch for black and white plate numbers onĀ PMV buses and charge owners.

