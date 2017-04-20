Witnesses refuse to give evidence

A rape case against a man from Central was withdrawn at the Waigani Committal Court in Port Moresby yesterday because witnesses were not cooperating with the arresting officer.

Micah Gideon appeared in court from custody charged with sexually penetrating a woman without her consent.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Samghy told the court that the arresting officer informed him that State witnesses in the case could not help them establish evidence in court.

“They are not cooperating with us and that made it hard to collect evidence that is needed in court.

“The arresting officer was unable to further investigate the alleged case and therefore we ask the court to either withdraw or strike out the case,” Samghy told the court,” he said.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli accepted the request and said that witnesses had the right to either give evidence and as they chose not to cooperate with police that meant the case would not progress further in court.

Police alleged that on Jan 18 in the National Capital District Gideon raped the victim.

