Wives of Apec leaders tour city

By HELEN TARAWA

SPOUSES of presidents and prime ministers of eight Apec countries visited Vietnam’s world cultural heritage at the ancient city of Hoi An.

Linda Babao-O’Neill joined the spouses from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Peru, Korea and Vietnam for the trip.

Hoi An is also known as Lam Ap, Faifo, Hoai Pho and Hoi An. The little port town is in a state of preservation.

It offers some of the most densely-concentrated sights in Viet Nam with its old streets bordered with ancient houses and assembly halls, pagodas, temples, ancient wells and tombs.

The architecture of Hoi An is characterised by a blend of Vietnamese, Chinese and Japanese influences.

After many centuries, residents of Hoi An still respect the traditions, folk festivals, beliefs and the culinary art.

Set in a quiet environment, Hoi An is surrounded by peaceful villages that have crafts such as carpentry, bronze making, ceramic.

The ladies stopped at the Nam An resort to view the different artefacts depicting the culture of Vietnam.

