WNB college to mark 20yrs

WEST New Britain Business College will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month.

Board chairman Micah Sapau said the West New Britain Business College Education System, formerly known as the West New Britain Computer Centre, started its operation in the year, 1996.

The centre enrolled only four students in 1996. This year, it has enrolled 174 students.

Over the 20 years, this education system has managed to establish the West New Britain Business College in Kimbe, the Matililiu Vocational School in Bialla and the Umua Secondary High School, which is approximately 100km from Kimbe along the Amio/Gasmata highway. Unfortunately, the Matililiu Vocational School have been closed.

Students enrolled with the education system are mainly from the West New Britain and the New Guinea Islands region.

Currently, the college statistics records 40 students from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, while a few has come from the Manus and the New Ireland.

A couple of years back, a few students also came from Tabubil, Western.

Over the 20 years, the West New Britain Business College has produced graduates who are now employed in the private and public sector in West New Britain and around the countryx.

The college goes by the motto: Respect, patience, commitment and discipline will see me through.

The West New Britain Business College Education System is a system established to serve the school-leavers and non-school leavers in the West New Britain.

The mission is to provide a complete educational pathway for any individual who enrol with our system.

The system provides secondary level studies, right through to the tertiary level.

The college is also embarking on mounting its first degree programme in education (mathematics and biology) in the near future.

This initiative will upgrade the three year diploma in education programme which is currently in place.

The degree programme will also assist with the upgrading of the WNBBC staff and others who would want to pursue a career in the teaching of mathematics and general science.

Celebrations will begin on Nov 13 and end on Dec 4.

The 20th anniversary will coincide with the 20th graduation ceremony on Dec 4.

More information can be obtained from the director George Kole on 7339 0100/7545 7321 or coordinator George Koroi 73883 5547.

