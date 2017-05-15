WNB establishes small craft board

WEST New Britain is among 10 maritime provinces that can actively enforce the Small Craft Act after it established a small craft board last week.

The board members were sworn into office with deputy provincial administrator Leo Brown as chairman.

Other members include provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora, Rose Avusi, Josephine Waiwai, Leo Mapmani, Paul Cheeves and National Maritime and Safety Authority (NMSA) representative Dunstan Kakaia.

NMSA general manager and chief executive officer Paul Unas had pointed out earlier that each of the 15 maritime provinces had different circumstances and needs that required local solutions.

Speaking at the ceremony, senior provincial magistrate Patricia Tivese urged the members to be committed to the important task.

Tivese said boards must step up to ensure that the Small Craft Act was enforced for the safety of the people of West New Britain.

Brown said the board must now be up and running because the NMSA put the province on the spot due to last year’s boating mishaps and piracy.

