WNB set to win AFL gold

THE PNG Games AFL competition is a two-horse race with hosts West New Britain in a lock for the gold medal after thrashing neighbours East New Britain 101-10 in their opening fixture at the Muthuvel Stadium yesterday.

With only two teams in the Aussie rules competition, WNB flexed their muscle on the upstarts from across the border in a one-sided affair.

WNB kicked 15 goals and 11 behinds to ENB’s solitary goal and four behinds.

Despite having it all his team’s way,WNB skipper Allan Kaumu said he was disappointed that they were only two teams at the PNG Games.

“We wanted to challenge other provinces but when we heard that it was would be just ENB we were not happy and I think we took it out on them. It pushed us to have a big win.

“We want to play other centres to show that West New Britain is the home of AFL in PNG . We have three games against East New Britain so we’re treating it like the State of Origin series, we want to win all three games and take home gold medal.”

