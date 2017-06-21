WNB teams ready for polling

THE 61 polling teams in West New Britain are ready for the seven days of polling in the province, according to provincial returning officer and election manager Emily Kelton.

Talasea has 39 polling teams while 22 will cover polling in the Kandrian-Gloucester electorate.

There are 69 candidates – all men – contesting the three seats including the regional one currently held by Governor Sasindra Muthuvel.

Kelton said the teams for Kandrian-Gloucester and Bali Witu in Talasea would travel to the venues escorted by the police today. They have received all materials such as ballot papers, boxes, indelible ink and medical kits for the polling officials.

Sensitive election materials including ballot papers, polling schedule and electoral rolls arrived on an Australian Defence Force aircraft last Wednesday.

Officials conducted quality checks before everything was locked up in containers at the police station.

Ballot boxes, voting compartments, plastics seals and stationaries arrived by ship.

