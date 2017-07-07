Wobiro application set for hearing

By DEMAS TIEN

AN application filed by former Western governor Ati Wobiro and his two accomplices challenging a Supreme Court decision which dismissed their appeals regarding their conviction and sentence for misappropriating State funds has been set for hearing next month.

Wobiro, Dr Modowa Gumoi and Norman May, through their attorney, Posman Kua Aisi Lawyers, filed an application seeking leave to move a slip rule application, asking the higher court to revisit its decision made on April 27 which dismissed their appeals against their conviction and sentence for conspiracy to defraud and misappropriation of K350,000 of public funds.

Justice Stephen Kassman ruled yesterday that their application was set for hearing on Aug 31 before the same three-man bench Supreme Court, comprising Justice Panuel Mogish, Justice George Manuhu and himself that dealt with the appeals.

