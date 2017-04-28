Wobiro’s appeal dismissed

THE Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by former Western Governor Ati Wobiro against a national court decision to convict him on a conspiracy to defraud and misappropriation of K350,000 of State funds.

The court had earlier reduced his jail term of 10 years imposed by the National Court to six years at the Bomana prison.

The court also dismissed appeals by Wobiro’s two accomplices Dr Modowa Gumoi and Norman May and ruled that they too serve six years at Bomana prison.

It was a majority decision by a three-man bench comprising Justice Panuel Mogish, Justice Stephen Kassman and Justice George Manuhu.

Justice Mogish and Justice Kassman dismissed the appeals against convictions for the three, and reduced their sentences.

Justice Mogish and Justice Kassman upheld the four-year sentence for conspiracy to defraud imposed by the national court and ordered that it should be served concurrently with the seven years for misappropriation.

They suspended one year from the seven years and ordered that the three should serve the remaining six years and be on good behavior bond for two years.

“Misappropriation committed by highly educated Papua New Guineans to the detriment of ordinary citizen is prevalent. Imposing punitive sentence should send a strong warning to potential leaders in the community that this court will not be tolerant to intelligent Papua New Guineans who abuse their positions of trust to the detriment of the society,” Justice Mogish and Justice Kassman stated in their decision.

Justice Manuhu ruled in favour of the appeals and quashed the convictions against Wobiro, Gumoi and May.

The charges against Wobiro, Gumoi and May arose following four payments totaling K7,060,000 made by Fly River government to a charity organisation called the Fly Care Foundation owned by May.

