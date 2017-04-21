Woman appears in court for stealing K42,000

A WOMAN charged with stealing about K42,000 from her employer, appeared in the Waigani Committal Court and was told that police were still investigating her case.

Daphnie Auma, from Wanigela in Port Moresby, appeared before Magistrate Cosmas Bidar last week.

The court was told that she allegedly stole the money when she was employed as an accounts officer by a motel owner.

In the event of processing payments, she allegedly transferred some money to Westpac and ANZ Bank totalling about K42,000.

The alleged transfers were detected and reported to police.

Police prosecutor Polon Koniu asked the court to adjourn the matter as it was a fresh case and would need more time to investigate and establish evidence.

The matter is expected to return to court on May 16. Auma’s K2000 bail was extend.

