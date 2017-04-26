Woman assaulted

By JIMMY KALEBE

WOMEN should work with law enforcement agencies to fight domestic violence, says Lae District Court magistrate Pious Tapil after issuing a K300 court fine to two women for assaulting another woman.

“When mothers engage in violence it sets a bad precedent to younger women and girls. They may be influenced and might engage in such behavior in the future,” he said.

Anna John, 30, of Simbu Province, and Maggie Mai, of Yangoru in East Sepik, were charged under the summary offence act and their bail money was converted to fine.

According to police reports the two women were under the influence of alcohol when on March 20 they demanded from the victim, Fabiana Stanely, of East Sepik, money she owed them. She refused and a fight broke out.

Tapil told John and Mai they had the right to their money but they were wrong to take the law into their hands.

“You should have done the right thing by reporting to police,” the magistrate said.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man has been sentenced to three months imprisonment for threatening another person.

Stanley Michael, of Menyamya in Morobe, has been convicted of threatening another person with a kitchen knife on April 15.

He said the sentence would serve as a warning to those who wanted to engage in such petty crimes in the future.

