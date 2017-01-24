Woman attends husband’s funeral in Northern

By HELEN TARAWA

Edwina Kandifo from West New Britain, the first wife of the driver who died in the Oivo PMV accident on Jan 9, travelled from Kimbe to attend her late husband’s funeral in Northern.

Kandifo told The National that despite being separated from her husband for many years. She decided to go to his village, Timbeki in Northern.

“I got married to my husband in 1977 in my home province. We moved to Northern where we had our five children,” she said.

“In 1987 he left me with the children for another woman. I took the children and went back home to West New Britain,” she said.

Edwina travelled on Jan 16 with her second daughter Hilda from Hoskins via Port Moresby to Northern.

Her husband Hubert died instantly with 12 others in the accident. The 13th passenger was taken to Popondetta General Hospital where he died, according to Ruth Kourigova, sister in-charge of the surgical ward.

Kandifo said she reunited with her husband after the nine years of separation.

She said they had two more children hoping that this would rebuild their marriage.

However, he wanted another wife. So she decided to leave home for the second time. This time it was permanent until his death.

“I still remember him because he is my husband that God has blessed me with but I couldn’t continue to live and face the struggles of a polygamous marriage.

“Even if I am with my family, we still think of him. He had been in contact with the children until his death. I have seven children and one adopted.

“I am here at the haus krai with my second daughter Hilda. The other children will be arriving on Thursday,” Kandifo said.

Hilda said it was a shocking news for them and they had to travel to Popondetta to know the cause of the accident.

“We will stay at the haus krai to ensure that all arrangements are completed, then we will return home,” Hilda said.

“Since the accident involves the oil palm company truck, it is likely to take longer for all arrangements to be settled then we will return.”

Hubert’s second wife Doris from Jungata, also in the middle Kaiva area, had two children with him. While the third wife Clarisa from Killerton village had no child with him.

