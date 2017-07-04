Woman author used experience to write book about retirement

A book written to help Papua New Guineans prepare for retirement was launched last week at

the National Library in Port Moresby.

Author Linda Aiva Tule Rau said she wrote the book Life After Formal Employment is Real! Prepare for it, based on her 21 years of experience working in the formal

sector and 11 years of being unemployed.

She said it was written to target employees or workers in the formal sector such as government, statutory, corporate and non-governmental organisations with the hope of helping them to prepare for retirement so they do not face the harsh realities of life after employment.

“Life after formal employment for current employees who are tax payers is real and does exist. Currently, organisations or employers in the formal sector renumerate their workers for services rendered; in return these workers are able to sustain their livelihood from salaries or wages earned on a regular basis.

“However, after exiting work and there is no more regular salary or wage earned that is when real life begins for the worker,’’ she said in the book.

“Life after formal employment is Real and it is inevitable so

employees should be prepared for it.

“The financial and positional power that workers currently have is temporary and will eventually come to an end,

however long it takes, be it 30 or 40 years.’’

Rau said the book was an interesting piece and formal workers would be interested to read about it.

The book will be selling at K182 for corporate clients and K150 for individuals.

Like this: Like Loading...