Woman candidate hopes to transform electorate

A WOMAN contesting the Raicoast open electorate in Madang, harbours an ambition to transform the electorate through agriculture, basic services and structural development if she wins the election.

Kessy Sawang, a mother from RaiCoast in Madang, was a senior public servant.

Her policies focus on agriculture, rural development, basic needs and structural development in the electorate.

Her father William was a member of the Madang provincial assembly, Minister for Health and Minister for Works Supply in his two terms as MP.

Kessy obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Papua New Guinea in 1998.

She was head of the secretariat, under the Treasury Department, that provided the tax review committee with technical and administrative support to conduct the 2013-2015 Papua New Guinea taxation review which was submitted to the Minister for Treasury on October 2015.

She has numerous certificates from training programmes overseas and in the country, in the areas of corporate planning and management, transfer pricing, auditing, women’s leadership, and strategic and capacity building for Customs and trade facilitation.

Kessy also worked for the Australian Tax Office and the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service.

She hopes deliver services to the people.

Like this: Like Loading...