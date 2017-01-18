Woman challenges ICT-related charge

By DEMAS TIEN

A WOMAN charged with the improper use of information and communications technology services has challenged the evidence produced in court by police against her.

Janet Roland Sios, 52, from Kabanut village in Namatanai, New Ireland, submitted to the Waigani Committal Court yesterday that the evidence against her was insufficient and failed to establish any element of the offence she was accused of.

Sios, through her lawyer from the Manase and Co Lawyers, filed her “submission on sufficiency of evidence” on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Samghy told the court he was served the submission late and needed time to respond to it.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli adjourned the case to Feb 7 for the prosecutions to file its response.

It was alleged that between Sept 15, 2015, and Oct 1, 2015, Sios posted offensive, insulting and defamatory remarks to her friends on Facebook.

It was alleged that Sios made the remarks when she saw that her organisation was not named for the prime minister’s excellence award on Sept 15, 2015.

The complainant, Lady Nii Crangnolini, reported the matter to the police on March 7 last year, alleging that Sios posted the remarks against her and the prime minister on Facebook.

Her lawyer stated in the submission that the inbox messages were a private conversation between Sios and two other women and was never posted on Facebook as alleged.

